|
|
Therese B. Lifrieri
January 7, 1929 - March 26, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Therese B. Lifrieri passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 91 years old. Daughter of the late Simon and Sally Shevlin Hanley, she was born on January 7, 1929 in New York, NY.
Therese is survived by her children: daughter, Annemarie Caruso and her husband, Matt of Washingtonville, NY; son, Michael Lifrieri and his wife, Maria of Monroe, NY; daughter, Regina Lifrieri of Mahopac, NY; son, Robert Lifrieri of Montgomery, NY; son, Gerard Lifrieri and his wife, Patty of Toms River, NJ; daughter, Janice Gregory of Carmel, NY; daughter, Mary and her husband, John Ruggiero of Wyckoff, NJ; and daughter, Joanne and her husband, Jim Wiley of Mahopac, NY. In addition to her children, Therese is survived by 25 grandchildren: Alexandra, Giavanna, Andrea, Nadia, Christopher, Angela, Deanna, Gina, Amanda, Maria, Joey, Lauren, Christina, Andrea, Angelica, Nicole, Bernadette, Nicholas, Anthony, Claudine, Stephen, Paul, Ashley, Briana, and Therese; along with many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Lifrieri; daughter, Therese; son, Jimmy, son, John; son-in-law, Pete Gregory, and grandson, John Edward Ruggiero.
A graveside service will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020