Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
DeBary, FL
View Map
Therese Boswell Callahan


1926 - 2019
Therese Boswell Callahan Obituary
July 29, 1926 - July 29, 2019
Orange City, FL
Therese Boswell Callahan left this world peacefully on July 29, 2019, her 93rd birthday, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home, John Knox Village, Orange City, Florida.
Born to Joseph Chappell and Anne Kestner Boswell on July 29, 1926, in Chester, Pennsylvania, during the Great Depression she relocated to a family homestead in South Hill, Virginia.
She received an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene from Orange County Community College and a Bachelor's of Science Degree, also in Dental Hygiene, from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She later attended Boston University in pursuit of her Master's Degree in Public Health.
Therese worked as a dental hygienist for the VA Administration and in her late husband's dental practice, as well as a college instructor until her retirement in 1993. She was an accomplished bowler, swimmer and actress in community theater. Therese was a passionate environmentalist and was one of the original supporters of the then nascent Clearwater Sloop, started by folk singer Pete Seeger to clean up the Hudson River.
Therese was married to the late Dr. William J. Callahan in 1959, with whom she raised five children: Eileen Callahan Ferraiolo, Therese Clare (Tami) Callahan, William J. Callahan II, Dr. David Callahan (deceased), and Kara Callahan.
Therese is survived by her three daughters, son William, eight grandchildren, her sister Antoinette (Toni) Boswell Wallace, several nieces, nephews, and in-laws, as well as a great-granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Therese at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, DeBary, FL.
Memorial donations in honor of Therese may be made to Halifax Health – Hospice, Fund Development, Port Orange, FL.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
