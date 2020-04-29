|
Therese Gerow
March 20, 1925 - April 26, 2020
Liberty, NY
Therese Gerow of Liberty, NY, a home maker and longtime area resident, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center SNU, Harris, NY. She was 95.
The daughter of the late Fritz and Albertine Weber Henry, she was born March 20, 1925 in Leige, Belgium.
Therese enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking.
Survivors include her sons, Maurice W. Gerow and his wife, Luciann of Daytona Beach, FL and Albert W. Gerow and his wife, Judith of Woodbourne, NY; one brother, Joseph Henry and his wife, Madeline of Oupeye, Belgium; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Gerow in 2003; one daughter, Denise Gerow in 1984; and three brothers.
Due to the current health crisis, burial will be in the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Liberty, NY at a later date. Father Edward Bader will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020