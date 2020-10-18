Thom Woglom
4/13/1963 - 10/15/2020
Warwick, NY
Thom Woglom, of Warwick, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. He was 67 years old.
Born on April 13, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John T. Woglom and Dorothy E. Sullivan.
He was married to Sally (Van Leer) Woglom, having recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Thom received his Bachelors degree from SUNY Oswego and his Masters degree in teaching from Western Connecticut College. He was the Owner of Thom Woglom Construction, LLC Warwick.Thom loved his profession.
Thom was a proud "Warwickian." He loved the Warwick community, was very civic minded and proud of St. Anthony Community Hospital, where he served on the Foundation Board. An avid walker and dog lover, he enjoyed the beach, outdoors, nature and was a fatherly, passionate family man. He was an active member of Christ Church in Warwick.
Thom is survived by his beloved wife Sally; his daughter Abigail Meigh and her husband Matthew of Warwick, his son David Woglom and his wife Diana of Westtown, his daughter Bonnie Woglom of Warwick; his sister Anne Klint of McLean, VA; and brother Frank Woglom of Bellport, NY. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Connor, Emilia, Madelyn and Keira, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother John "Jay" Woglom.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. Funeral services will be held privately at Christ Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Anthony Hospital Foundation, 15 Maple Ave., Warwick, NY 10990 or online https://cloud.wmchealthcommunity.com/support-sachon
Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.
For further information or to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com