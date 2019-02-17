|
Thomas A. Boyle
June 29,1949 - February 14, 2019
Middletown, New York
Mr. Thomas Andrew Boyle III, 69, passed away peacefully at Castle Point VA Hospital on February 14, 2019, to be with the love of his life Drema Carolyn. Thomas was born to Thomas and Clara Boyle in Hackensack, NJ on June 29, 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy, and during his time, 1968-1972, he served on the USS Intrepid.
Thomas is survived by his sons, James C. Adams, wife Jeanie, and their children, Allysun and Christopher; Thomas M. Boyle and his wife, Cheri, and their children, Thomas and Abigail. Thomas is also survived by his siblings, Maureen Dolfi, Michael Boyle and wife, Anna, Bernadette Fleming and her husband, Jimmy, Leslie Dowie and her husband, Bob, and John Boyle. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including his favorite niece, "Puddin Head" Patty. Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Clara Boyle, and his wife of almost 40 years, Drema Carolyn.
Tom was an archaeological enthusiast, loved trains, and was a collector of many things.To his friends and family, he was a fountain full of information and will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank Castle Point VA, Dr. Bashir, the numerous nurses and staff on the veterans' village for the care and love they showed Tom and his family during his stay and especially during his final days.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen.
Arrangements were entrusted to Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. Messages of condolences may be left at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019