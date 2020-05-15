Thomas A. Comfort

August 4, 1951 - May 12, 2020

Modena, NY

Thomas A. Comfort, 68, of Modena, New York, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born August 4, 1951 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Gerald and Elizabeth (Henry) Comfort.

Thomas was a tractor trailer driver, employed by Wakefern Food Corporation, delivering to Shop Rite stores. He really enjoyed that job and had it for many years. In later years he drove for Mehlon Trucking, out of Plattekill, NY.

Thomas was a lifetime member of Modena Fire and Rescue, acting as the past First Assistant Chief and Fire Commissioner.

In his free time he liked to deer hunt, watch old movies, play cards with friends and family and surf the internet on his computer. He loved old fashioned train sets and enjoyed doing projects at home, often with his two nephews, Terry and Gerald.

Survivors include his sister, Patti Jo and her husband, Virgil Ronk, Jr. of Modena, NY; his nephews, Terry L. Ahlers, Jr. and his wife, Catherine of Middle Hope, NY, and Gerald D. Ronk of Modena, NY; his nieces, Geraldine "Geri" Dresch and her husband, Patrick of Loch Sheldrake, NY, Gwendolyn "Gwen" A. Ahlers of Modena, and Angela B. Voulo of Cairo, NY; his great niece, Elizabeth Lake of Loch Sheldrake, NY; his great nephew, Robert Ahlers of Middlehope, NY; his uncles, Ron Henry and his wife, Karen of Newburgh, NY, and Ken Henry and his wife, Louise of Walker Valley, NY.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Linda Ahlers; his nephew, James Voulos Jr; and his ex-wife.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Thomas's name be made to Modena Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 73, Modena, NY 12548.

Due to the corona virus, only immediate family will be allowed at the services.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Thomas's family with the arrangements.



