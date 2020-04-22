|
|
Thomas Alan Cox
June 22, 1983 - April 15, 2020
Monroe, NY - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Thomas Alan Cox, a lifetime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home. He was 36. Thomas was born on June 22, 1983 in Warwick and was employed as a Chef for the Empire Diner in Monroe.
He attended Warwick Schools and graduated in 2002.
Thomas was a natural, passionate and avid artist. He was able to put images on paper with detail one could only think of. Thomas was a fan of all New York Sports teams and the UFC. He was most excited about his life with his new love and spending time with his children. Thomas was also an amazing chef and in the cooking industry for 20+ years. Thomas had a contagious smile and could light up a room. He had a strong bond with his mother and would text and talk on a daily basis.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Deborah Cox of Warwick; son, Liam, daughter, Camilla; his girlfriend, Katie Kiyan; his siblings: Tina Cox, Dana Tuck, Michael DeGroat, Dwight Herrmann, Kyle Herrmann, Quinn Herrmann, and Marisa Herrmann as well as his nieces and nephew, all of Warwick.
Thomas is pre-deceased by his aunt, Bernice Degroat and sister, Pamela Cox.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Warwick Cemetery. Due to the current COVID pandemic services will be held privately for his family.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service- Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. For directions or to leave a condolence call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020