1/1
Thomas Anthony Williams
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Anthony Williams
October 1, 1958 - October 1, 2020
Monticello, NY
Thomas Anthony "Tank" Williams was born on Wednesday, October 1, 1958 in Monticello, NY. God called him home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Troy, NY. He was 62 years old.
Tank was the youngest of seven children. He gave his deep-rooted love and exhilarating smile to them all. Tank loved nature. He enjoyed fishing and had a passionate love for music. Writing, singing and playing in a hometown band were some of his favorite pastimes. To his children he was a ray of hope, courage, and strength. Through his understanding and wisdom, he was the foundation that kept his family together. He taught them to respect everyone, to love one another, and most of all to love God.
Tank is survived by his three sons, Thomas Anthony Williams III (TJ) of Albany, NY, Troy Williams of Baytown, Texas, and Tawan Williams of Troy, NY; one grandson, Zacharius Williams; a host of step grandchildren; two brothers, Mathew Strong of Hamilton, NJ, and Eddie (Lace) Strong of the Netherlands; a sister, Lela Houston of Highland, NY; his favorite aunt, Anne Strong of Philadelphia, PA; his devoted girlfriend, Shawn Duncan of Albany, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas "Spot" Williams; mother, Willie Mae Strong; two brothers, Freddie Lee "Fox" Strong, Joseph "Tank" Strong; sister, Lola Armstead; nephews, Herman Armstead, Wayne Armstead, and niece, Crissy Anne Armstead.
He engaged people in conversations and created smiles everywhere he went. He is remembered by many for being one who offers joy and wise direction to those who he encountered. He will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 12 noon at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road in Monticello. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the church, and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved