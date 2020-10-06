Thomas Anthony Williams
October 1, 1958 - October 1, 2020
Monticello, NY
Thomas Anthony "Tank" Williams was born on Wednesday, October 1, 1958 in Monticello, NY. God called him home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Troy, NY. He was 62 years old.
Tank was the youngest of seven children. He gave his deep-rooted love and exhilarating smile to them all. Tank loved nature. He enjoyed fishing and had a passionate love for music. Writing, singing and playing in a hometown band were some of his favorite pastimes. To his children he was a ray of hope, courage, and strength. Through his understanding and wisdom, he was the foundation that kept his family together. He taught them to respect everyone, to love one another, and most of all to love God.
Tank is survived by his three sons, Thomas Anthony Williams III (TJ) of Albany, NY, Troy Williams of Baytown, Texas, and Tawan Williams of Troy, NY; one grandson, Zacharius Williams; a host of step grandchildren; two brothers, Mathew Strong of Hamilton, NJ, and Eddie (Lace) Strong of the Netherlands; a sister, Lela Houston of Highland, NY; his favorite aunt, Anne Strong of Philadelphia, PA; his devoted girlfriend, Shawn Duncan of Albany, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas "Spot" Williams; mother, Willie Mae Strong; two brothers, Freddie Lee "Fox" Strong, Joseph "Tank" Strong; sister, Lola Armstead; nephews, Herman Armstead, Wayne Armstead, and niece, Crissy Anne Armstead.
He engaged people in conversations and created smiles everywhere he went. He is remembered by many for being one who offers joy and wise direction to those who he encountered. He will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 12 noon at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road in Monticello. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the church, and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com