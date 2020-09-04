Thomas Carmel Nucifore "Tom"

May 13, 1949 - September 1, 2020

Saint Augustine, FL

Thomas Carmel Nucifore, "Tom", age 71, formerly of New Windsor passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy in 1967, and a long-standing member and lector of Sacred Heart Church. In 2015, Tom relocated to Saint Augustine, FL, where he became a member and lector at San Sebastian Catholic Church.

Tom was an Army Reservist for 5 years. For 28 years he served the United States Postal Service, starting as a letter carrier and working his way up to regional management, all the while without ever receiving a college diploma. After his retirement from USPS, he transitioned to real estate, receiving his broker's license and working for successful agencies such as Coldwell Banker. After moving to Florida, he worked part time at Home Depot, and also continued his real estate career.

Tom was a true do-it-yourselfer, avid car enthusiast, and had a great sense of humor. He loved to spend time with his family and his pets, loving both cats and dogs. He enjoyed going to the beach, and traveling the country, of which he was a great patriot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Mary Nucifore. He is survived by his two children, United States Navy Lieutenant Matthew Nucifore and his fiancée Catherine Nolli of Saint Augustine, and daughter Pamela Nucifore of Manhattan.

Funeral services were held at San Sebastian Catholic Church in Saint Augustine, FL, on Friday, September 4th at 3:30 p.m. The family would like to express their thanks to all the folks that helped and cared for him over the last two years, including Baptist Hospital Downtown Jacksonville, Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital and Bartram Crossing, Silver Creek Retirement and Senior Living Community, and Flagler Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1768 Keswick Road, Saint Augustine, FL, 32084.



