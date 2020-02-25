|
Thomas Charles Vandemark
August 29, 1950 - February 22, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Thomas Charles Vandermark, of Hurleyville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 69.
He was the son of James Vandermark and Mildred (Doolittle) Vandermark, born on August 29, 1950 in Middletown, NY.
In his past, Thomas wore many hats; he worked as a driver, did security, and worked for the Sherriff's Office. He enjoyed the simple things in life, watching the news, drinking his coffee and smoking his cigarettes. He could sometimes be found relaxing and listening to his police scanner. When he wasn't home, he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He leaves behind his companion Carole Black; children: Tina Smalls and her husband Clarence of Harris, Yvonne Vandermark of S. Fallsburg, Thomas Vandermark and his wife Trisha of Roscoe, William E. Vandermark and his wife Denette of Virginia, Eric James Vandermark of Virginia and Shuanna Vandermark of Monticello; thirteen grandchildren: Alicia, Dante, Shayla, Zena, Adam, Alexander, William Jr., Theodore, Thomas, Madison, Noah, Anthony and Rafael III; two great-grandchildren Amelianna and Dante, Jr.; his siblings Judy Saunders and her husband Walter of Monticello and James Vandermark Jr and his wife Diane of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by one grandson, Justin; and three brothers Robert, Ronald and Timothy.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28th at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Monticello, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020