Thomas "Tom" Condon
August 22, 1933 - July 19, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Thomas "Tom" Condon, of Loch Sheldrake, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 85.
He was the son of Edward and Hope (Walsh) Condon, born on August 22, 1933 in New York City.
Tom is survived by his sisters: Mary Condon of New York City, Hope Rathbone of Palos Verdes, CA; and Ellen (Leonard) Strong of Berkeley, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Michael and Edward Condon and his sister, Catherine Schaffner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name can be made to New Hope Community, P.O. Box 289, Loch Sheldrake, NY 12759
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 6317 State Route 42, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019