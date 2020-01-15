|
Thomas D. Mutchler
November 13, 1944 - January 14, 2020
Monroe, NY
On Tuesday, January 14, Thomas D. Mutchler, devoted and loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by his family.
Thomas was born on November 13, 1944, the son of Ruth Swensen Mutchler and the late Donald V. Mutchler in Fort Hamilton, NY. Thomas came of age and lived his entire life in the town of Monroe. On September 11, 1971, he married Cecilia McNally. They raised two beautiful children together, Colleen and Kieran. Their love was resolute and they shared 48 years together.
Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. During his tenure in the military, he applied his lifelong knowledge and passion for firearms and ballistics to his work in the Ballistic Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He was an accomplished woodworker and machinist who produced unique and valued treasures for his family. After his military service concluded, he returned to Orange and Rockland Utilities where he became a Supervisor. He loyally worked for 47 years. Tom, as he was known, was a passionate outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in natural surroundings, including his cabin in Vermont. Thomas was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, a member of the Woodbury Field and Stream Club in Central Valley, NY, and a former member of the Chester-Monroe Sportsman Club.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cecilia A. McNally Mutchler; his mother, Ruth Mutchler; his son, Kieran T. Mutchler and his wife, Linda of South Blooming Grove, NY; his daughter, Colleen B. Santoli and her husband, Fred of Monroe, NY; his sister, Lynn Bonet of Los Angeles, CA; along with four grandchildren: Gavin, Cecilia, Katelyn, and Seth.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, January 20th at the Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at the Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St., Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY, or The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020