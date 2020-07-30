Thomas D. Weddell
April 27, 1934 - July 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Thomas (Tom) David Weddell, 86, of Newburgh, NY was granted his wings and joined the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, with his family by his side. He passed peacefully at Watercrest Senior Living Facility in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Tom was born on April 27, 1934 to the late Alexander Weddell and Ida Grace McGibbon Weddell. He is survived by his brother, Donald Weddell (Patricia).
Tom worked for Dupont/Stauffer Chemical in Newburgh, NY from 1953 – 1977. Later, he went on to become a self-employed electrician, from 1977-2003. After his retirement, he continued to work in his beloved workshop where he created so many treasured gifts for his family. His hobbies included woodworking, snow skiing, waterskiing, fishing, boating and sports. Tom loved to be outdoors and enjoyed mowing his lawn, gardening and tending to his fish pond. He was blessed to have been able to spend time with his grandkids and great grandkids over the years and watch them grow.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Catherine Zupp Weddell. They were married on October 17, 1953 at the Dutch Reformed Church in Walden, NY and have since shared 66 wonderful years of marriage together. They have 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 15 ½ great grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly. Daughter, Diane Knapp; Son, Thomas Weddell (Michele Weddell); Son, David Weddell (Danette Weddell); Daughter, Elizabeth Tersillo (Thomas Tersillo). Grandkids include Ryan Richardson, TJ Weddell (Mary Weddell), Erin Blabac (Peter Blabac), Michael Weddell (Danielle Weddell), Ashley Johnson (Jeremiah Johnson), Lauren Chamberlain (Doug Chamberlain), Catherine Nelson (Daniel Nelson), David Weddell (Ashlee Weddell), Megan McKeever, Jamie Zimmer (Rick Zimmer). Great grandkids include, Brody DeGroodt, Zachary Richardson, Natalie, Nicole & Mikey Weddell, Calli & Olivia Johnson, Lilian, Macey & Deacon Chamberlain, Carley & Carter Nelson, Rayna & Rhenn Weddell, Morgan McKeever and baby Zimmer in December. Tom is predeceased by his beloved friend and son-in-law, Harry Knapp.
Tom's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and gentle care he received from all of the Watercrest Senior Living Facility. Their compassion never went unnoticed and we are all forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at http://act.alz.org/goto/TomWeddell
.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2 -5 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, and facial coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed in the funeral home at all times.
