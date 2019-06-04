|
Thomas Dewey Pennington
November 16, 1991 - May 31, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Thomas "Tommy" Pennington, 27, of Wallkill, NY entered into rest on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Newburgh. Born in Harris, NY on November 16, 1991, he was the son of Thomas D. and Frances D. Pennington.
Thomas was an 18-year resident of the area. He graduated from Wallkill High School in 2009 and earned an Associate's Degree in Marketing from Orange County Community College. Thomas also attended South East Lineman School, where he earned his Lineman Certification. He worked as a Substation Electrician First Class for Central Hudson.
Thomas is survived by his loving parents, Thomas and Frances Pennington; his maternal grandmother Delores Michael; sisters Deidre Nicole Adams and Sade DeAngel Pennington; nieces and nephews Saniye Leah Farrell, Nathaniel Norwood Adams, Ayden Giselle Adams and Skylar Nicole VanLierop. His family said, "Tommy our baby, we will miss you. Our life will not be complete until we meet again."
Visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Friday June 7 at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home at 10am on Saturday, June 8, with the Reverend David Blake and Brother Bryndon Romero officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019