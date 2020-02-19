|
|
Thomas E. Codner
May 1, 1942 - February 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Thomas E. Codner of Middletown, New York, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 at his home. He was 77.
The son of the late Thomas and Marjorie Codner, he was born on May 1, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY.
Thomas was a bar owner in Queens, NY and was a longtime security officer at Orange Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include his longtime companion Maureen Walsh; his daughter Elizabeth of RI; his stepchildren: Elizabeth Schlag, Victoria Bayne and her husband Austin, and Christopher Walsh and his wife Karen; his sister Shirley Ryan and her husband Thomas; and his sister-in-law Vicky Codner; his grandchildren Izzi, Logan, Sunshine, Sylvester, Silas, and Hannah; his nieces and nephews; including his goddaughter Christine Codner Castellano and her husband Pete and their children Alyssa and Sophia; Robert Codner and his wife Tara and their children Abigail and Royce.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers William Codner and Robert Codner.
He was a past member of the South Blooming Grove Fire Dept. and a member of Alba Lodge F&AM in NY, NY.
Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday February 21st at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020