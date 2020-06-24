Thomas E. Corbett
August 20, 1991 - June 20, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Thomas E. Corbett, 28, of Huguenot, NY and longtime resident of Newburgh, NY passed away Saturday June 20, 2020. Thomas was born on August 20, 1991. He was a very kind, loving, and generous person who loved to help people. He loved reading (especially Harry Potter), technology, sports, and cars. He was an avid Hudson Valley Renegades fan and season ticket holder. He loved Jeeps and taking road trips with his friends and family. He enjoyed traveling, especially his study abroad in Italy with his sister. He worked for the President Container Group and co-owned Containment Crew.
Thomas is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Barbara Corbett, his sister, Jennifer Yazzetti, his brother-in-law, Ernest Yazzetti, and his maternal grandmother, Gladys Elias. Additionally, many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and family friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Antonio Elias, his paternal grandmother, Shirley Keefer, and grandfather, Robert Keefer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Thomas' favorite organizations, the Port Jervis Animal Shelter at www.pjhumane.org, or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Funeral arrangements are under the care White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.