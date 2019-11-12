|
|
Thomas E. Davis
March 25, 1936 - November 10, 2019
Middletown, NY
Thomas E. Davis, a 57 year area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 83 years of age. The son of the late Edward and Mary McKenna Davis, he was born on March 25, 1936 in Princeton, NJ. His parents were immigrants from Ireland, his father from County Cavan and his mother from County Monahan.
Tom was a retired Insurance Claims Investigator with Equifax in Middletown. Tom graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School June 4, 1954. He then enlisted in the U. S. Marines and proudly served his country from 1954 -1957 during the Korean War. After the war, Tom attended Bryant College, Temple University, and completed his Bachelor's Degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Tom met his late wife, Ruth Werner Davis at Bryant College in September of 1957 and they were married in Ruth's hometown of Middletown at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church by Reverend Berthold Forrester on June 27, 1959. Tom became a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and served many years as Lector. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 151 in Middletown. Tom enjoyed his grandchildren, his church, local news and was an avid sports fan following high school, college and professional sports. He loved his NY Giants, Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and NY Yankees.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Davis-Pazdar and her husband, David of Scotchtown; his grandchildren, Kasha and Kristina Pazdar; his sister, Marie McClure of Vineland, NJ; his sister-in-law, Joan Davis of Vineland, NJ; and nine nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Werner Davis, and brothers, John and James Davis.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Interment will follow in the family plot in the Scotchtown Cemetery in the Town of Wallkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019