Thomas E. McCooey, Sr.
May 14, 1951 - November 22, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Thomas E. McCooey, Sr., age 68 of Sparrowbush, New York, passed away November 22, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY. Tom was born on May 14, 1951 in Port Jervis, New York, the son of the late William and Harriett Percival McCooey.
He worked at Shop-Rite Food Store in Monticello, NY and at the Best Western Hotel in Matamoras, Pennsylvania.
Tom is survived by his three sons, Tom McCooey, Jr. and his fiancé, Kylene of Sparrowbush, Kyle Mc Cooey and his companion, Kristy of Gray Court, South Carolina, and Ryan McCooey of Simpsonville, South Carolina; his two brothers, William McCooey and his wife, Corinth and James McCooey and his wife, Pat all of Sparrowbush. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Seth, Shane, Jenna, Kyle, Jr., Zachary, Siana, Isabella, and his long time companion, Krista Van Orden of Milford, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019