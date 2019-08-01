|
|
Thomas Edward Politza
October 13, 1960 - July 16, 2019
Formerly of Monroe, NY
Thomas Edward Politza, formerly of Monroe, NY, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 58.
A passionate and gifted guitarist, lyricist, and vocalist,Tom played music almost every day of his life. He performed with and in a number of bands, notably Flux, MoBettah, Tom Kracker, and Mud Belly Blues Band.
Tom's memory will resonate forever in the hearts of those who loved him.
He is survived by his son, Zachary Politza of Washingtonville, NY; his parents, Roman and Vivian Politza of Monroe,NY; his sister, MaryAnn Davis of Washingtonville, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his brothers, Stephen and Anthony Politza.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7th at St. Mary's Church also in Washingtonville with interment of ashes to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home. 845-496-9106.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019