Thomas Edward Walter Obituary
Thomas Edward Walter
September 3, 1991 - February 5, 2020
Warwick, NY
Thomas Edward Walter of Warwick, NY, a health inspector for Orange County Department of Health, Goshen, NY, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was 28.
The son of Joseph Walter and Deborah Bulger Walter, he was born on September 3, 1991 in Newburgh, NY.
Tom was a member of the Raymond Hose Company #2, Warwick, NY. He was avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Debbie Walter; sister, Laura Walter; brother, Peter Walter; niece and nephew, Hannah and Theodore; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Firematic services will be held 6 p.m., Sunday evening at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Monday, February 10th at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A private cremation will follow the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Ambulance Corps, PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
