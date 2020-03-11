|
Thomas F. Frey, Jr.
July 28, 1933 - March 10, 2020
Goshen, NY
Thomas F. Frey, Jr., 86 of Goshen entered into rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Goshen, NY. Thomas was born July 28, 1933, in Yonkers, NY. He is the son of the late Thomas F. and the late Berta (Fisher) Frey. He was the widower of Pauline Frey,
He retired from Graves and Rodgers, Albany, NY as Regional Sales Manager. He also retired from Humicon Cigar District, Long Island, NY. He was a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp, Fifty plus year's member and Dept. Chaplin of the Cataract Engine and Hose Company, Goshen, NY. Member of the Board of Goshen Fire Commissioners; the Elks Lodge 1097, Middletown, NY; Knights of Columbus, Goshen, NY; Past Lion's Club President, Goshen, NY and an Adjunct Professor at Sullivan County Community College.
He is survived by his son, Robert Frey and wife Sonya; daughter, Diane Griffin and husband, Wes; grandchildren: Sarah and husband Justin, Devin, Michael and Susie; one brother, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Friday, March 13 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Tom's name to a .
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020