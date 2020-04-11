Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Miller


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Miller Obituary
Thomas F. Miller
December 27, 1943 - April 7, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
Thomas F. Miller passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 76 years old. Son of the late James and Alice Gilroy Miller, Thomas was born December 27, 1943 in New York, NY.
Thomas owned and operated Tom Miller Painting in Fort Montgomery, NY. Tom was a former member of Fort Montgomery Fire Department.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Bailey Miller; his children: Jay Miller of San Diego, CA, James Miller of Elmwood Park, NJ, and Cheryl Hannigan of Thurman, NY; his sisters: Maureen Kilgore of Fort Montgomery, NY, and Alice Davis of Sprain Brook Township, PA; and his three grandchildren: Heather Miller, Jesse Miller, Shane Miller.
Interment will take place at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Town of Highlands, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -