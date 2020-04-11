|
|
Thomas F. Miller
December 27, 1943 - April 7, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
Thomas F. Miller passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 76 years old. Son of the late James and Alice Gilroy Miller, Thomas was born December 27, 1943 in New York, NY.
Thomas owned and operated Tom Miller Painting in Fort Montgomery, NY. Tom was a former member of Fort Montgomery Fire Department.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Bailey Miller; his children: Jay Miller of San Diego, CA, James Miller of Elmwood Park, NJ, and Cheryl Hannigan of Thurman, NY; his sisters: Maureen Kilgore of Fort Montgomery, NY, and Alice Davis of Sprain Brook Township, PA; and his three grandchildren: Heather Miller, Jesse Miller, Shane Miller.
Interment will take place at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Town of Highlands, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020