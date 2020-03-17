Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen RC Church
75 Sanfordville Road
Warwick, NY
Thomas F. Ryan


1933 - 2020
Thomas F. Ryan Obituary
Thomas F. Ryan
02/17/1933 - 03/15/2020
Warwick, NY
Thomas F. Ryan of Chester, NY (formerly of Grahamsville, NY) passed away on March 15, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 87 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 17, 1933 to the late Anna (Garlepp) and Thomas Patrick Ryan.
Thomas served proudly in the United States Navy from 1951-55. He was a retired NYC Fire Department Lieutenant of 54 Engine NYC and 310 Engine of Brooklyn.
Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley (nee Codner) of 64 years; children: Thomas and his wife, Louise, Michael and his wife, Eileen, Robert and his wife, Heather, Linda and her husband John Murphy, Laura Ryan and Patrice Ryan; 13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patrice Corso.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19. 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Burial will follow the mass in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
