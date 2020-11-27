Thomas "Handyman" Gregory Sr.
November 26, 2020
Napanoch, NY
Thomas "Handyman" Gregory Sr. of Napanoch NY passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 72.
Thomas, who was known as a "handman" to his CB club, was a loving father, husband and son who would do anything for anyone.
Thomas had worked in construction for McDole Construction and more recently Aloha Acres in Clintondale. He was a former volunteer firefighter for Ellenville and Modena Fire Departments. Thomas enjoyed cooking and spending time talking on his CB radio with his friends.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Lillian; his children: Thomas Gregory Jr. (Janet) of Port Jervis, NY, Linda June (Lenord) of Hurley, NY, Heather Gregory (Frank) of Pennsylvania, MaryAnn Rose (Roger) of Napanoch, Sandra Gregory (Moody) of Marlette, MI, Virgil Gregory (Brittany) of Grahamsville, NY; grandchildren: Julie, Walter, Edward, Kenny, Brittany, Joseph, Jessica, Jamie, Ariel, Savannah, Christopher, Jasper, Nataley; sisters: Mary Walker of Ellenville, Helena Cates of Louisiana and Rose Decker of Marlboro and a brother, John.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Gregory and his daughter, Ann Gregory.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Thomas' name to the American Cancer Society
. Cremation will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Thomas' family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com