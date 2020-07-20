Thomas H. Chain
October 14, 1946 - April 8, 2020
Goshen, NY
Thomas H. Chain, 73, of Goshen, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Northern River View Health Care Center, Haverstraw, NY.
Thomas was born October 14, 1946 in Cornwall, NY, the son of Alex and Sophie (Greak) Chain.
He served in the US Air Force from 1965 to 1968. He retired from Local 17, Newburgh, NY as a Laborer.
He is survived by his brothers, Edward F. Chain and wife, Dolores of Campbell Hall, NY, Alex Chain of Gladstone, MO, Eugene Chain and wife, Carolyn of Leesburgh, FL; sister, Barbara Sanok and husband, Edmund of Goshen, NY; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Victor and John Chain and sisters, Julie Chain and Sylvia Gray.
A private Service with Military Honors was held, with the family, at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. www.donovanfunerals.com