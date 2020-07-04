Or Copy this URL to Share

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1969-1971 in Vietnam. He retired from the Village of Goshen after 30 years. He married the love of his life,

Patricia in 1989. They were happily married for 31 years. Tom and Patricia were always together, whether it was going on many cruises, traveling the United States in their 5th wheel camper, shopping, or going out to eat.

Tom was truly a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered by his entire family as a loving, caring, helpful, hardworking, and proud man who could fix anything, right up until his passing. A truly dedicated son, husband, father, PopPop, Grandpa, and friend. We will love and miss you forever.

He is predeceased by his father, Harvey. He is survived by his mother, Noreen of Scotchtown, NY; his loving wife, Patricia of Myrtle Beach, SC; his son, Daniel and wife, Lauran of Wurtsboro, NY; his daughter, Elizabeth and husband, Rich of Sunset Beach, NC; his grandchildren: David, Richie, Joey, Allison, and one great-granddaughter, Sophia. He is also survived by his sister, Connie and husband, Fred of Scotchtown, NY; several nieces and nephews, as well as many caring friends, especially those of Apache Campground in Myrtle Beach.

To honor Toms wishes there will be no service. A celebration of his life for family and friends will take place at a later date. In memory of Tom and his love for animals, contributions may be made to Unforgotten Souls, 686 Sunset Lakes Blvd.

