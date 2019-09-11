|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Hallahan
June 29, 1987 - September 10, 2019
Newburgh, NY - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Thomas "Tommy" Hallahan of Newburgh and formerly of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 10, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. He was 32 years old.
Tommy was born in Warwick on June 29, 1987 to parents, Edward Hallahan and Lynn Cheney and was engaged to wed Carli Curtiss, whom he adored and had known since the age of 13.
Thomas was an arborist and an avid bonsai gardener. He loved to build things.
He is survived by his mother, Lynn Cheney and her husband, Barry; father, Edward Hallahan; fiancée, Carli Curtiss; sister, Carolyn "Carrie" Hallahan of Crater Lake, Oregon; grandfather, Robert Kramer of Callao, VA; his future in-laws, Donna and Kevin Powers; and his three dogs: Mama, Sookie and Eleanor, his babies.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 and 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at Warwick United Methodist Church, Forester Avenue, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory may be made to an organization Tommy supported himself: SNORT Rescue Group, online at https://www.snortrescue.org/make-a-donation/
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019