Thomas Henry Murphy
February 9, 1942 - June 12, 2019
Rockland, ME - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Thomas H. Murphy, 77 of Rockland, ME passed from this earth on June 12, 2019. Tom was born on February 9, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to William G. Murphy and Ethel Rippas Murphy. The family moved to Newburgh and Tom graduated from NFA in 1959, where he ran cross country.
Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served five years. He trained and graduated from the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) and was a member of Seal Team Two after President Kennedy authorized their formation in January 1962. After his service Tom attended and graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Biology; moved to California where he raised oysters before moving to Maine with his wife and two children in 1971. Tom raised oysters in Maine, later worked on the construction of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant before finishing his career at Bath Ironworks in Bath, ME.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Leila Murphy and her partner, Roger Greeley of Portsmouth, NH, his son, Oren Murphy and his wife, Ermina Sokou of Bangkok, daughter, Caitlin Murphy of New York, his son, Finn Murphy of Oregon; his sister, Joan Cacchio of Minoa, NY; his brother, William Murphy and wife, Mary of Newburgh, NY; grandsons, Odysseus Murphy and Leonidas Murphy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Tom is also survived by his faithful companion and service dog, Cecil.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and his wife, Edith Pierce Murphy. In keeping with Tom's wishes, he will be buried at sea from the Navy Seal Museum in Fort Pierce, FL during their Annual Muster on November 10. A memorial service is being planned for his friends in Maine and will take place in Rockland the weekend of August 2/4.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 21, 2019