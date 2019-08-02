|
|
Thomas J. Amodeo, Sr.
July 20, 1931 - July 22, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Thomas J. Amodeo Sr., a Real Estate Investor and Entrepreneur, and life-long resident of the area, entered into rest on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 88.
Born in Marlboro, NY on July 20, 1931, Thomas was the son of the late John and Matilda (Capozzi) Amodeo. On December 3, 1950, Thomas was blessed to marry the love of his life, Gloria E. (Policano) Amodeo. Together they shared 68 wonderful years while raising their loving family. Gloria survives at home.
Thomas was a member of UNICO, the Knights of Columbus Council 444 in Newburgh, and Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
Thomas lived a beautiful life and loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much!
In addition to his loving wife, Gloria, Thomas leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Mary Anne, Linda and Thomas Jr., all of Newburgh; grandchildren: Toni Marie (Amodeo) and Kyle Zeyher of Stanfordville, NY and Thomas John "TJ" Amodeo III of Newburgh, NY; Thomas and Gloria are expecting their first great-granddaughter from Toni Marie and Kyle!; his loving sister, Anne (Amodeo) Sylvester of Marlboro and nieces and nephews, Sam (Kathy) Sylvester, John Amodeo, John (Maria) Sylvester, Anthony Amodeo and Joey Amodeo and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by a brother, Anthony.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St., Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019