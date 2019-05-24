|
Thomas J. Byrne
May 29, 1927 - May 23, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Thomas J. Byrne, a life long resident of Newburgh, NY passed away peacefully at his home on May 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Leo and Sally Byrne, he was born on May 29, 1927. He grew up in Newburgh where his father ran a luggage and leather goods store on Water Street. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1945, and following graduation was proud to serve in the United States Army Air Forces. After his service, he received a Bachelors Degree from New York University, and a J.D. from Fordham Law School, where he attended night school.
He practiced law in Newburgh for 29 years and served as Town Justice for the town of Newburgh for 21 years. He served as County Court Judge for Orange County for 12 years, presiding over criminal cases. Following his retirement from the bench he served as a judicial hearing officer, for civil cases.
Colleagues described Tom as compassionate, fair and objective. Upon his retirement from the Orange County Court, he commented to a reporter: "With criminal law you're dealing every day with the Constitution. You're dealing with our freedom. People talk about the defendants' rights, but these are our rights – our rights. We can walk out of here and no one can ask us where we're going. We should never take that for granted."
Tom was also a member of many professional and civic organizations. He was especially proud to be a member of the of the American Legion Post 152 from 1946 until his death. He was a life long member of St. Patrick's Church.
Tom loved the water. He spent his youth swimming, canoeing, and skating on Orange Lake, and as an adult he was an avid boater on the Hudson River. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed history. He was a man of deep faith and blessed in many ways. He taught his children by example. They are grateful to have had a man of such high character, honesty, bravery, and integrity as their father.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Grimm; his children, Christopher (Ellen) of Boonton, NJ; Margaret (Michael) of San Diego, CA; Sally of Brookline, MA; Kathleen (Bob) of Shelton, CT; Greg of Cornwall, NY; Patricia (John) of Pleasant Valley, NY; and his sister Nancy Bury of Papillion, NE. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sean, Maggie, Brigid, Katharine, Maria, Sofia, Thomas, Mary and Alice. He was predeceased by his son Joseph and his sister Mary Elizabeth (Meb) Kretz.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Brooks Funeral Home located at 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Our Lady of the Lake, Newburgh. Burial of cremains will be held in the family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate masses. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019