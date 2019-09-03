|
|
Thomas J. Campbell III
October 11, 1942 - August 26, 2019
Monticello, NY
Thomas J. Campbell III of Monticello, a retired telephone lineman for AT&T, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. He was 76. The son of the late Thomas J. Campbell Jr. and Anne Hornick Campbell, he was born October 11, 1942 in Brooklyn.
Tom wanted to see God, but he wasn't ready. His jobs here were "not done yet". He was a National Guard private first class; and a volunteer for Century Village Security. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Monticello where he was a Eucharistic Minister as well as a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his loving wife: Ann Goldman Campbell; two children; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; his sister, Joanne; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. both days. His funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to the
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019