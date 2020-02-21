Home

Thomas J. Candito


1929 - 2020
Thomas J. Candito Obituary
Thomas J. Candito
January 8, 1929 - February 20, 2020
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Thomas J. Candito of Deltona, Florida, a former Middletown resident, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was 91.
The son of the late Frank and Annie Candito, he was born in Middletown on January 8, 1929.
He was retired from the Bank of New York and was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097.
Survivors include his wife, Elsie;, two brothers, Frank (Sandy) and Nicholas (Eileen); and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Joseph and Vincent, and sister, Fanny.
Memorial services will be held in Deltona, FL at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
