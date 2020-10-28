Thomas J. Kempton, III
September 19, 1930 - October 24, 2020
Town of Mt. Hope, NY
Thomas J. Kempton, III passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Mount Hope, NY. He was born in the Bronx, NY, September 19, 1930 to Thomas and Gertrude Kempton. The family moved to New City, NY and Tom lived there until 1997 when he retired from the family business, Thomas J. Kempton Jr. Inc.
Tom attended Street School in New City until 1944, then to Congers High School and graduated in 1948. He then attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs MI and graduated in 1952.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Dingman Kempton. She was a great dedicated mother, a great homemaker, and she loved family and the Lord.
Tom was blessed with three sons: John Kempton of Paradise, CA, Mark Kempton of Tafton, PA, and David Kempton of Cornwall, NY. The family is blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
We lived 40 years in the South Mountain Rd. home, four acres of land. It was a miniature farm as we had many farm animals and a large garden. This taught the boys how to work, while living here, we attended Pearl River Seventh Day Adventist Church. Tom retired in 1997 and built a home on Gull Pond, Piercefield, NY. Nineteen great years were spent there. Because of the severe winter weather, we spent the winter season in Florida. Tom spent retirement time hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting wood, and helping friends.
When Marilyn and my health began to take a bad turn, we moved back to Middletown in 2016 to be near family.
I would like to thank a group of friends I spent many hours with both hunting and fishing over the years. It was always enjoyable to get together, tell and hear good stories, and eat home cooked meals as we would discuss a hunting strategy for the next day. My favorite camp food was venison backstraps, fried onions, mashed potatoes and apple pie.
Fishing with friends and family seemed to create more stories than the hunting. Many fishing secrets, tips, and bait use are still confidential in the Kempton family today. I was blessed to have all my boys and all their children catch nice trout on Gull Pond.
Lastly, I was blessed to have Jennifer caring for both myself and Marilyn; thank you Jenny. I have been blessed, I have lived a full life… thank you all for being a part of my life.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday October 31 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in Germonds Cemetery New City, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange/Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com