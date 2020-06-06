Thomas J. Van Houten

April 5. 1987 - June 3, 2020

Bloomingburg, NY

Thomas VanHouten of Bloomingburg, New York passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 33. He was born April 5, 1987 in Suffern, NY to Joseph and Rose VanHouten. Thomas worked at Dana Distributors in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his mother, Rose Marsh; his grandfather, Roy Lewis; his fiancée, Kathy-Jo Price; their three children: Scarlett, age 3 and Juliette VanHouten age 2 and his stepson, Justin Price age 13; his brother, Joseph VanHouten III; his sister, Donna VanHouten. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Patrick Marsh, Uncle Bob Isola, his favorite aunt, Tonya Isola, and Linda Sharrow; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; Thomas' very close friends: Mike Sheppard,Thomas Monahan, Stephen Healy, and Joe Furman. Thomas was loved by all who knew him. He was pre-deceased by his father, Joseph VanHouten.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the funeral will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations for future educational expenses for their children to: Kathi-Jo Pierce, 17 Aspen Dr., Bloomingburg, NY 12721.

The Scarr Funeral Home Inc., Suffern, NY has been in entrusted with the arrangements.



