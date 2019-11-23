Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Thomas Jewis


1999 - 2019
Thomas Jewis Obituary
Thomas Jewis
February 15, 1999 - November 21, 2019
Middletown, NY
Thomas Jewis, a lifetime resident of the area, died at home November 21, 2019. He was 21 years old.
The son of John and Lisa Vasile Jewis, he was born February 15, 1998 in Middletown. He graduated from Valley Central High School and worked with his dad as a landscaper with Valley View Landscaping Inc.
His parents nicknamed him "Boy" and his ability to fix anything, drive heavy equipment, and have a gift for mechanics, proved helpful as he approached manhood. He enjoyed nature, hunting, and fishing, but will always be remembered for his love of his family.
He is survived by his parents, John of Otisville, Lisa and her companion, David of Middletown, his siblings; Valerie Jewis of Middletown, Danielle Barnhart and husband, Brian of Baltimore, MD, grandmother (whom he was very close to) Helen Vasile, and one cherished nephew, Isaac (who meant the world to him)! As well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Thomas was predeceased by his namesake grandfather, Thomas in 1997.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY, 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will take place at 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home, with Deacon Richard Trapani officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been made under Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
