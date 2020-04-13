|
|
Thomas John Shormis
October 17, 1951 - April 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Thomas John Shormis, 68, of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Schervier Pavilion, Warwick, NY. Thomas was born October 17, 1951 in Bronx, NY, the son of James and Anna (Fedorchak) Shormis.
Thomas was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college. On November 4, 1972 he married his "honey bunny" Sheila. They moved to Middletown and Thomas became an active volunteer at his church as an usher. He also served in the Holy Name Society, as well as a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Thomas maintained his faith in God despite his diagnosis of early onset frontal temporal dementia. This diagnosis led to his retirement from the U.S. Post Office in the Bronx.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Sheila Shormis at home; his daughter, Sheila MacKay and husband, Jonathan and their children, Matthew, Emily and Ryan of Middletown; his daughter, Mary Shormis and fiancé, Brandon Phillips of Middletown; Mary's daughters, Alexis and Alyssa Vega; his son, Thomas Shormis and fiancé, Cheyanne Walsh and their children, Aiden, Ava, and Dillon; his son, James Shormis and his wife, Nicolina and their son, James Thomas; Thomas' sister, Helen Davis and her children, James, Carrie and Daniel; Thomas' sister in law, Mary Kelly; brother in law, Jim Kelly, wife, Paula and their children, Jackie and Jimmy.
He was predeceased by his brother, James, and his sisters in law, Kathleen and Patricia Kelly.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff at Schervier Pavillion for the care given to Thomas over the years.
Due to the ongoing health crisis a Mass and Celebration of Thomas's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CUMC/Neurological Institute of New YorK, 710 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10032.
Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020