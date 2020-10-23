1/1
Thomas Joseph Biaso Jr.
1956 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Biaso Jr.
June 21, 1956 - October 19, 2020
Boynton Beach, Florida
Thomas Joseph Biaso Jr. passed away suddenly on October 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tom was born June 21, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas Biaso Sr. and Jean Berkery. He was the Vice President of Sales at Baron Sign Manufacturing in Riviera Beach, Florida. He was a fun, charismatic and compassionate man whose passion was his work, baseball, music and guitar playing and his four kids and 3 grand babies. He is survived by his father Tom Sr. and brother Joseph and wife Patti of Calabash, NC; his sisters Debbie Biondi and husband Chris and Jeanne Wolf and husband Mark all of Bloomingburg, NY; his four children Tom Biaso III and wife Sasha of Nyack, NY; Sarah Biaso of Middletown, NY; Jason and wife Jennifer of Holiday, FL; and Danielle Tamm and husband Jason of Ontario, Canada; and three grandchildren Scarlett, Ana and Emma. He was predeceased by his mother Jean. In lieu of funeral services, a virtual service will be announced at a later time and his ashes will be returned to his brother and children.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
