Thomas Louis Maldarelli Jr.
March 15, 1954 - November 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Thomas Louis Maldarelli, Jr. of New Windsor passed away in the early hours of Monday, November 23. He was 66 years old. Thomas was a loving husband to his wife Joan Alice (Branagan) Maldarelli, having celebrated their 36th year of marriage on November, 17th. Together, Tom and Joan raised two children, Thomas Louis III, and Jamie Alexis, to whom his love and support had never wavered.
Thomas was born on March 15, 1954 in Manhattan; he was the son of Thomas Maldarelli Sr., Eleanor (Considine) Repka, as well as stepmother, Veronica (Farrington) Maldarelli. Thomas is survived by his wife, Joan, and children, Thomas Louis III and daughter, Jamie Alexis. He is also survived by his brother, William Maldarelli, his sister, Bridget Ann Maldarelli, and his in-laws, the families of Elizabeth and Dominick Santise of Newburgh, NY and Carolyn and Theodore Henn of Reisterstown, Maryland; numerous and much beloved nieces and nephews of the Maldarelli, Santise, and Henn families; as well as many teammates and close friends. Tom was predeceased by his brother, George Maldarelli and several close friends.
He spent much of his professional life as the director of senior care facilities, and working with the elderly. A career, for which he had a passion for and loved many aspects, including a love of history and storytelling, where he would listen to the stories of the residents. He had such profound appreciation and respect for all of those in his care. Tom Jr. grew up in the Washington Heights neighborhood in NY, he attended St. Elizabeth Catholic School and Power Memorial High School, where he would make friendships that would last a lifetime and beyond. Later, while attending his Alma mater, Fordham University, he picked up the sport of hockey which he would play for the rest of his life. Tom had played on several hockey teams throughout his years, where he would continue to be an active player into his 60s. Again, making many long lasting friendships among his teammates. Not only was he a player and organizer of teams, but he was also a supportive coach and father to his two children as well. Needless to say, Tom was an avid lover of sports, being a lifelong New York Yankees fan, but also enjoyed every sport, from watching to playing. And as much as Tom loved sports, he loved his family, his teammates and his friends even more. He will be missed dearly.
Visiting to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. Due to limited occupancy due to COVID a wait may be necessary and masks are required at all times. Services will be at King of Kings Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Monday, December 7.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Tom's memory to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 543 Union Ave, New Windsor NY 12553.
