Thomas Luyster, IV
December 4, 1991 - April 6, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Thomas Luyster, IV of Port Jervis, NY passed away April 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 4, 1991 in Goshen, New York, the son of Thomas Luyster, III and Kelly Law.
He enjoyed wrestling and riding ATV's.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Kelly Law and her husband, Michael of Port Jervis; his father, Thomas Luyster, III and his wife, Tanya of Cuddebackville, NY; his two sisters, Jaimee Luyster and Rita Luyster; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Blair King of Port Jervis; several step-sisters, and step-brothers, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private.
Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019