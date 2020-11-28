Thomas M. Downs
January 6, 1954 - November 19, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Thomas M. Downs of Grahamsville passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Garnet Health Care, Middletown, NY. He was 66.
He was the son of Richard and Mary (Mitchell) Downs, born on January 6, 1954 in New York, NY. Thomas worked as a mechanic and technician for Monitor Electric, specifically working in HVAC systems. In his free time he enjoyed target practicing and working on computers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather to be, brother and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply loved and missed.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children: Laurie Cunningham and her husband, Dean, Lawrence Briggs, Terry Bailey and Mark Hyzer; as well as eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Anthony, Kimberly, Katlyn, Heather, Amber, Samantha, and special granddaughter, Stephanie, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild on the way; he is also survived by his siblings, Pat Elessar and Richard Downs and nephew, Gregory Allen.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home