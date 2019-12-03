|
|
THOMAS M. GREEVY, JR.
November 8, 1941 - November 28, 2019
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Thomas M. Greevy, Jr., of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. He was 78 years old.
The son of the late Thomas M. Greevy, Sr. and Katherine (Clarke) Greevy, Thomas was born on November 8, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School.
Thomas was the head Racquet Sports Professional for The Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, NY for over 40 years. He began his career as an apprentice at the Philadelphia Racquet Club in 1956 at the age of 15, eventually becoming an assistant pro there. In 1968 he became the head pro at Tuxedo, where he taught generations of players the finer points of tennis, squash, rackets, court tennis, and paddle tennis. Most importantly he was an ambassador for good sportsmanship and love of the games. In 1973 he won the United States Professional Court Tennis championship, and in 2000 was inducted into the International Court Tennis Hall of Fame. Before reluctantly retiring, Thomas made an incredible number of friends through racquet sports whom he still kept in touch with. He was an active and devout member of the St. Joseph and St. Thomas of Canterbury parishes for many years.
A family statement reads: "Thomas loved his friends and family above all else. He was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He loved to tell stories, to make others laugh and to laugh himself, and was always there for someone in need. He thoroughly enjoyed all types of sports and especially rooting for his beloved Philadelphia teams. He was always our biggest fan, no matter what the endeavor. He will be missed greatly."
Thomas was predeceased by his wife Marjorie, Ruth (Stickles) Greevy, and his sister, Margaret Hogentogler. He is survived by his children, Matthew P. Greevy and his wife, Ann, Kara Elizabeth Greevy and her significant other Paul Biagiotti, and Damien J. Greevy all of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; his adoring granddaughter, Lucy; his brother, Michael Greevy and his wife, Maureen of Warrington PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Thomas' name may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 196 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019