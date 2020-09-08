1/1
Thomas M. Lasher
1952 - 2020
Tom grew up in Wethersfield, CT, the son of Thomas B. and Constance (Clark) Lasher. He studied religion and biology at Lycoming College and Bucknell University. He was an extraordinary bike mechanic and talented musician.
Owner of the Cosmic Wheel, where "you break 'em, we fix 'em…fixing bicycles and broken hearts since 1969," Tom was known for his humor, compassion, and generosity.
Tom leaves behind his beloved lab, Buck, his sister, Suzanne Lasher Flynt and husband Bill of Dummerston, VT; nieces, Clark Flynt of Washington, DC, and Emma Flynt of Geneva, NY; many cousins and countless friends.
An outdoor celebration of Tom's life is planned for Sunday, September 13, at 4 p.m. in front of the Cosmic Wheel, Callicoon. Please come ready to share your memories, spatially distance 6', wearing masks, and possibly go for a bike ride afterwards.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
