Thomas M. Pirger
April 13, 1957 - March 14, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Thomas M. Pirger, a lifelong Town of Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was 61.
Son of the late Michael and Ophelia (Gallardo) Pirger, he was born on April 13, 1957 in Newburgh.
"Tom" was a retired equipment operator for the Town of Newburgh Highway Department. A 1977 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, he also attended the New York State Military Academy and SUNY at Delhi. He grew up on the family farm in Meadow Hill where he learned the values of responsibility and a strong work ethic. As a youth, Tom attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved motorcycles, Harley Davidson's, Indian's and dirt bikes.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Ward-Pirger; two stepdaughters, Amber Herbert and her fiancé, Niko Rittgers of Modena and Brittany Ward and her fiancé, Trevor Jordan of PA; an uncle, Peter Szeil; one niece, Brittnay Terbush and one nephew, Justin Terbush; several cousins, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Nanette Terbush in 2012.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19th at White, Venuto & Morrill, FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY, 562-6550 or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019