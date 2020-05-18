Thomas M. Sexton, Sr.
November 25, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Thomas M. Sexton, Sr. passed away at home peacefully with his beloved family on May 18, 2020 at the age of 78. He was son of the late John and Jessie Sexton born in Brooklyn, NY on November 25, 1941.
He married the love of his life Irene Lichwick on April 17, 1964.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene and his beloved children: son, Thomas and his wife, Lori Kukelka Sexton of Port Jervis, NY and daughter, Eileen Marie Sexton and fiancée Johnny DelloRusso of Staten Island, NY; his precious, loving grandchildren who brought so much love, joy and happiness to his life, grandson, Matthew & his wife, Maria Sexton of Westland, MI, grandson, Tanner Sexton and his fiancé, Jessica Whitney and granddaughter, Amanda Sexton of Port Jervis, NY.
Tom was the life of the party. His smile was so infectious it lit up the room. His love of life was paramount, and he enjoyed every day of his life.
He loved spending time with his son at his son's garage Tom's Auto of Port Jervis, car shows, tinkering around with his brother Joe and enjoying tea, cookies and goodies made by Betty Jean, his pool, joking around, playing with his kids and grandchildren. Loved every Friday night sibling gathering for dessert and family dinners. But most of all being with his wife of 56 years always walking hand in hand.
He is survived by his brothers, James & his wife, Nancy Sexton, Joseph and his wife, Betty Jean Sexton of Port Jervis, NY, Robert and his wife, Susan of East Hartford, CT and sisters, Elizabeth Sczerba, Alice Kinzel Sr. and brother-in-law, Edward Lichwick, Jr and his wife Linda of Port Jervis, NY.
Early in his life Tom was a baker for the Port Jervis Bakery. He began delivering baked goods becoming the owner of two Pepperidge Farm Franchises retiring in 2000. In addition, Tom & family purchased and renovated many properties he continued working on his projects until December 2019.
Tom's most incredible attitude, strength, and courage during his battle with cancer of 6 years was an inspiration to all who knew him. Our deepest thanks Dr. Manuel Perry, nurses, and the staff of the Oncology Department of Crystal Run Health Care for their excellent care and compassion. We also thank Dr. Richard Daboul, Dr. Inderpal Singh, Dr. Jeffery Parker and their staff for their excellent care. We also thank Sloan Kettering, Mt. Sinai, Orange Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Community Hospital, Hospice of Orange County and their doctors, nurses and staff for the excellent care given.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Charles Sexton, John H. Sexton, Jr., Edward Sexton and wife, Irene and his sisters Ann, Lucille Sexton, Norma Jean, and brother-in-law, James Kinzel, Sr. In addition, his beautiful niece, Tammy Sexton, great nephew baby, Brandon Sexton and nephew, Joseph Sexton Jr. Also, his mother-in-law, Alice Brozowski Lichwick, brother-in-law, Walter Lichwick and stepfather, Raymond Buddenhagen. He is survived by several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19, services will be private. A burial will be held in Pin Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
November 25, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Thomas M. Sexton, Sr. passed away at home peacefully with his beloved family on May 18, 2020 at the age of 78. He was son of the late John and Jessie Sexton born in Brooklyn, NY on November 25, 1941.
He married the love of his life Irene Lichwick on April 17, 1964.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene and his beloved children: son, Thomas and his wife, Lori Kukelka Sexton of Port Jervis, NY and daughter, Eileen Marie Sexton and fiancée Johnny DelloRusso of Staten Island, NY; his precious, loving grandchildren who brought so much love, joy and happiness to his life, grandson, Matthew & his wife, Maria Sexton of Westland, MI, grandson, Tanner Sexton and his fiancé, Jessica Whitney and granddaughter, Amanda Sexton of Port Jervis, NY.
Tom was the life of the party. His smile was so infectious it lit up the room. His love of life was paramount, and he enjoyed every day of his life.
He loved spending time with his son at his son's garage Tom's Auto of Port Jervis, car shows, tinkering around with his brother Joe and enjoying tea, cookies and goodies made by Betty Jean, his pool, joking around, playing with his kids and grandchildren. Loved every Friday night sibling gathering for dessert and family dinners. But most of all being with his wife of 56 years always walking hand in hand.
He is survived by his brothers, James & his wife, Nancy Sexton, Joseph and his wife, Betty Jean Sexton of Port Jervis, NY, Robert and his wife, Susan of East Hartford, CT and sisters, Elizabeth Sczerba, Alice Kinzel Sr. and brother-in-law, Edward Lichwick, Jr and his wife Linda of Port Jervis, NY.
Early in his life Tom was a baker for the Port Jervis Bakery. He began delivering baked goods becoming the owner of two Pepperidge Farm Franchises retiring in 2000. In addition, Tom & family purchased and renovated many properties he continued working on his projects until December 2019.
Tom's most incredible attitude, strength, and courage during his battle with cancer of 6 years was an inspiration to all who knew him. Our deepest thanks Dr. Manuel Perry, nurses, and the staff of the Oncology Department of Crystal Run Health Care for their excellent care and compassion. We also thank Dr. Richard Daboul, Dr. Inderpal Singh, Dr. Jeffery Parker and their staff for their excellent care. We also thank Sloan Kettering, Mt. Sinai, Orange Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Community Hospital, Hospice of Orange County and their doctors, nurses and staff for the excellent care given.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Charles Sexton, John H. Sexton, Jr., Edward Sexton and wife, Irene and his sisters Ann, Lucille Sexton, Norma Jean, and brother-in-law, James Kinzel, Sr. In addition, his beautiful niece, Tammy Sexton, great nephew baby, Brandon Sexton and nephew, Joseph Sexton Jr. Also, his mother-in-law, Alice Brozowski Lichwick, brother-in-law, Walter Lichwick and stepfather, Raymond Buddenhagen. He is survived by several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19, services will be private. A burial will be held in Pin Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 22, 2020.