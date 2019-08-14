Home

William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Thomas Maher

Thomas Maher Obituary
Thomas Maher
November 1, 1933 - August 9, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Thomas Maher passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 85 years old. Son of the late William and Mary Helen Crichton Maher, he was born November 11, 1933 in Nyack, NY.
Thomas retired from New York Trap Rock, a division of Tilcon Industries in West Nyack, NY. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls and loved Notre Dame Football.
Survivors include his wife, Marylin at home; his sons, Michael and his fiancée, Trisha of Highland Falls, Thomas and his wife, Melissa of Oyster Bay Cove, NY; his brother, Lawrence of Haverstraw, NY; his grandchildren: Cody, William, Brendan, Annabel, Rachel, Colin and Nicholas, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Stephen; his brother, William and his sister, Mary Louise Schermerhorn.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 15th. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, following Visitation at Blessed Sacrament in Fort Montgomery, NY. Cremation is to follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
