Thomas McDonald
February 5, 1948 - August 14, 2020
Warwick, NY
Thomas Raymond McDonald of Warwick, New York left this world peacefully at home on August 14, 2020. He was 72 years old.
Born in Yonkers, New York on February 5, 1948, he was the son of the late Raymond and Gloria McDonald.
Thomas proudly served in the United States Army 5th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. He received a Bronze Star Medal. At home, he worked as a U.S. Postal Mail Carrier in Nanuet, NY. He then became a Mason for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local #5 in Rockland County, NY and finally, worked as a Laborer for Local #754.
He loved baseball, football and rock and roll. He was a lifelong fan of the Yankees and the Jets. He always longed to be back at the beach with his feet in the sand. He lived for his children, grandchildren and his dog.
Thomas is survived by his beloved English Bulldog, Tara; his son, Tommy McDonald and wife Anna Gehriger of Santa Cruz, CA; daughter, Heather Colon and husband Evan of Warwick, NY; daughter, Kelly McDonald of Chester, NY; four grandchildren: Teagan, Theo, Jackson and Bram; brother Raymond McDonald and wife Susan Klamner of Wellington, FL; and his wife Linda McDonald of Roseboom, NY.
Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, August 23 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Committal service and military honors will be on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924. Those who wish to join the funeral procession to the cemetery should meet at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com