|
|
Thomas P. Donnolly
December 13, 1948 - August 16, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Thomas P. Donnolly, age 70 of New Windsor, NY, passed away on August 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. The son of the late Patrick T. and Gloria Kenefick Donnolly, he was born on December 13, 1948 in New York City. Thomas worked as a machine operator for NELCO Industries in Walden, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Mary B. Donnolly at home; sons, John Donnolly and his wife, Lisa of Alabama, Thomas Rickey and his wife, Angela of Newburgh, NY, Kenneth Donnolly and his wife, Yelka of Spain; daughters, MaryAnne Donnolly of Campbell Hall, NY, Dorothy Collison of Norwich, NY; five sisters; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Annie.
Services and cremation are private. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's name to .
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019