Thomas P. Neeson
January 1, 1932 - December 17, 2019
Thompson Ridge, NY
Thomas P. Neeson a, longtime resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was 87. The son of the late Thomas Neeson and Mary A. Cahill Neeson, he was born on January 1, 1932 in Bronx, NY.
Survivors include his children, Thomas Neeson and his wife, Angel, Jo Anne Califana and her husband, Jerry, Ruth Decker and her husband, Donald; six grandchildren: Frank Garvey and his wife, Erin, Daniel Califana, Tom Neeson and his wife, Jess, Lisa Garvey and partner, Alejandro Monsalve, David Califana, Jason Neeson and his wife, Stephanie, Donald Decker and wife, Akiya, and Daniel Decker; one great granddaughter, Eleanor Rose Neeson; siblings, Frank Neeson and his wife, Maureen, Helen Mooney, Cecila Emanuel, Matthew Neeson and his wife, Terry, Peter Neeson and his wife, Peggy.
Thomas is also survived by many nieces and nephews and predeceased by his teenage sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years, Ruth A. Neeson; sisters, Josephine, Marie, and Geraldine, and brothers, Joseph, Vincent, Harry, and Phil.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made top the , American Heart Society and Autism Speaks.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019