Thomas P. Stenson
June 28, 1933 - March 10, 2019
Kingston, NY
Thomas P. Stenson, 85, passed away suddenly March 10, 2019 at Golden Hill Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Tom was the oldest of five children born to Thomas and Marion (Dermody) Stenson on June 28, 1933.
Raised in Kingston, Tom graduated from St. Mary's Grammar School, Kingston High School and Rollins College in Florida. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany attaining the rank of Corporal.
Tom is survived by his long-time companion, Mary Anne Bensen of Middletown; sister, Karen of Oxford, NJ and numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Tommy; brothers, Jim and Jack and sister, Mary Ann.
Tom was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching as well as participating in all types of sports. He was an avid golfer and a huge fan of the New York Giants holding season tickets for over fifty years. Music was a big part of Tom's life especially big band and jazz. He taught several classes in SUNY Orange and Mt. St. Mary's College.
At his request, there will be no services other than a Mass at Our Lady of Carmel Church in Middletown to be announced at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, NY. www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019