|
|
Thomas R. Conklin
February 26, 1964 - July 1, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Thomas R. Conklin of New Hampton, NY entered into rest on Monday July 1, 2019. He was 55 years old.
There's heros and there's legends. Heros get remembered, legends never die. Ride fast and take chances BRAAAP on Pipesohn, it was off the hook.
The son of Edward Ariel and Marilyn Carol Stavens Conklin he was born on February 26, 1964 in Manchester, CT.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Tomaszewski Conklin; parents, E. A. and Marilyn Conklin; sons, Carl Conklin, William R. Conklin and girlfriend, Jessica Harris; stepson, John Pierce; Sister Dolly Conklin-Andalis and husband, Marc; sister, Sue Conklin and her children, Phoebe and Jack.
Cremation will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 4, 2019